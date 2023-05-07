Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder full scorecards revealed

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The full scorecards from Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s compelling victory over John Ryder have been released and show just how dominant the Mexican icon was against his British rival.

Ryder earned huge respect as he lasted a full 12 rounds against Alvarez, despite being knocked down in the fifth, with most pre-fight predictions suggesting the Brit would be knocked out.

While Canelo may have been frustrated not to end the night early on his homecoming in Guadalajara, the scorecards - released courtesy of Matchroom Boxing - reveal that he was in complete control of the fight throughout as he retained his super-middleweight undisputed title.

Judge Jeremy Hayes gave every single round to the man defending his belts (120-107), although his card has come in for some criticism with most of the boxing world generally agreeing that Ryder won a couple of the later rounds in the fight.

The other two judges, Gerardo Martinez and Joe Pasquale, both gave the underdog two of the 12 rounds to end with scorecards reading 118-109, having also awarded Canelo the fifth 10-8 thanks to the knockdown.

They did slightly disagree which rounds the Brit won, as Martinez gave him the 10th and the 12th, while Pasquale deemed that the challenger had the better of the 10th and 11th stanzas.

Regardless, Alvarez’s victory was never in doubt and a rematch to avenge his defeat against Dmitry Bivol could be next on the cards for the Mexican superstar.