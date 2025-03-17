Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The undercard for Canelo Alvarez’s world-title clash with William Scull for undisputed glory has been revealed.

Canelo will put his WBA, WBC and WBO world titles on the line to headline the Riyadh event, hoping to snatch Scull’s IBF belt to take home all the prizes at super-middleweight.

But in the lead-up to that blockbuster main event, boxing fans will have some other decent bouts sink their teeth into.

Former world champion Jaime Munguia, a previous opponent of Canelo, partakes in a rematch against Bruno Surace in the co-main event. Munguia aims to avenge his shock one-punch knockout defeat by the Frenchman from December, which saw Surace come into the fight as a heavy underdog.

open image in gallery Jaime Munguia (right) lost his world-title fight with Canelo last May ( Getty Images )

Heavyweight hard-hitter Martin Bakole is also getting straight back in the ring after his decision to step in on late notice to face Joseph Parker failed to pay off. Taking the place of IBF champion Daniel Dubois after the Briton withdrew due to illness, Bakole was made quick work of by Parker in February, and suffered a second-round knockout.

The Congolese bruiser will look to bounce back against Efe Ajagba, who comes into the fight off the back of a hard-fought split decision win over Guido Vianello.

open image in gallery Martin Bakole was knocked out by Joseph Parker after stepping in on short notice ( Getty Images )

Elsewhere, WBC cruiserweight champion Badou Jack makes a mandatory defence of his title against knockout artist Ryan Rozicki.

Rozicki has slept his opponent in 19 of his 20 wins as a professional – but after being resigned to a draw last time out, he’ll look to dethrone Jack in what is his first defence since taking the belt from Ilunga Makabu.

Paris 2024 silver medallist Marco Verde is also in action as he makes his pro debut against Michel Polina at welterweight. Verde missed out on Olympic gold last summer, losing in the final to Uzbekistan’s Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev, but the 23-year-old Mexican remains a top prospect and is pegged for a bright professional career.

open image in gallery Marco Verde won silver at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games ( Getty Images )

And to open the card, Cuban hotshot Brayan Leon will face Aaron Guerrero in a light-heavyweight bout. Leon is 6-0 with six knockouts to his name, but his more experienced opponent goes into the fight having never lost by KO.