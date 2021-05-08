Canelo vs Saunders - LIVE: Stream, latest fight updates, how to watch online and undercard results
The Briton looks to unify the super-middleweight world titles against the Mexican superstar at the home of the Dallas Cowboys
Billy Joe Saunders battles Canelo Alvarez in Dallas tonight looking to unify the super-middleweight world titles and pull off one of the biggest shocks in British boxing history.
The Briton puts his WBO title on the line, while the Mexican superstar will defend the WBA and WBC titles at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, which is the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
Saunders has not yet been at this level before, though he has stepped up to the big occasion in the past when travelling to Canada to outfox David Lemieux, while also keeping his cool when tempers flared against Chris Eubank Jr.
But Canelo presents an entirely different challenge, with the power to be respected at least, if not feared, as well as a more polished arsenal, having worked on his skills since being outclassed by Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Can Saunders at least get Canelo to respect his power? That should be vital to the outcome of this one, given Canelo was able to take the punishment Gennadiy Golovkin dished out over 24 rounds. Tune in for all the live updates, round-by-round, undercard results as well as build-up and instant reaction from social media to the biggest fight of the year so far:
STEVE BUNCE’S BIG FIGHT PREVIEW: Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders meet in a fight a long time coming
READ MORE: How supreme Canelo Alvarez developed into boxing’s king ahead of Billy Joe Saunders showdown
Saunders on the fight
“I’ve been boxing all my life, I’ve been boxing since I was five years old, I’ve dragged up – on the gypsy camps. We can all have the rough, tough talk growing up as kids. I’m here for a reason, there’s no other reasons for me to be here apart from to win. Not about fame or anything else, to win.
“I don’t think we’ve had somebody come to win for a very long time. We’ve had a lot of people turn up, collect cheques and fly out but we haven’t had the heart, soul and IQ that I’ll bring to the ring on Saturday night to win.
“I can’t talk what he’s done down, he’s done brilliant things for boxing. He’s a good champion but like I said, there’s a time in life where you get tested, sometimes when you forget where come from and forget all those hard things that’s brought you to where you’re at sometimes that can make it difficult on yourself. I think he’s going to be bumping into the wrong man Saturday night to be going home with titles. I’m looking forward to a very good fight but most definitely the win.”
Eddy Reynoso on Canelo vs Saunders
“It’ll be a great fight, two of the best middleweight fighters in the world in front of 70,000 people – especially after the pandemic. It gives me a lot of joy and honour to be there as a Mexican in the ring.”
“He’s a great fighter, he’s a two-time champion for a reason. He has a good trainer, he knows how to defend, he moves around really well. We know it’s going to be a good fight on and off the ring.”
Canelo on the fight
“I feel really thankful with the response of the people and that boxing is a sport that brings everything back to normal. I’m ready for this fight.”
“He’s a great fighter, he has a lot of ability and he’s a southpaw. I’m not the same fighter I was six or seven years ago, this Saturday I will show that.”
“I’ve been involved in a lot of big fights and this is just another day at the office. I come to win, like I said boxing is my life and I come here to win.”
Canelo vs Saunders: How to watch live stream online
The bout will stream on subscription service DAZN. Watch live globally (excluding Mexico).
Canelo vs Saunders prediction
It will be intriguing to see whether southpaw Saunders has the ability to frustrate Canelo, who is incredibly slick and technical. The enigmatic Saunders shouldn’t be counted out by any means, though the safe bet is on Canelo finding a path to victory over the course of 12 rounds. Canelo via decision. (Alex Pattle)
Canelo vs Saunders odds
Alvarez: 1/5 - Knockout: 11/10. Points: 13/8
Saunders: 4/1 - Knockout: 14/1. Points: 5/1
Draw: 20/1
Eddie Hearn on Canelo vs Saunders
“It’s one of the biggest events I’ve ever been involved in and this morning, we officially broke the record for the biggest indoor crowd in American boxing history,” said Hearn.
“We will have 70,000 people in the AT&T Stadium on Saturday night - I am absolutely buzzing for this, I think this could be the best atmosphere we’ve ever seen.
“The numbers for this fight are tracking great, and I think that this is just great for everyone - the biggest live event since the pandemic struck, and boxing has done that. It just shows that when you get it right, we have a monstrous sport on our hands.
“Boxing is being showcased on Saturday. We can be as proud as peacocks on the night as everyone around the world will be watching, they will see the atmosphere and say ‘wow, this is boxing!’ People have to tune in to watch this atmosphere and product and say, ‘this is the place to be’. And everyone watching on Saturday will be in awe of it - the event, the fight, the ring walks, everything.
“I’m excited for Billy to be able to go out there and show what he’s said he’s always been able to do, and I am excited for Saul because the atmosphere for him is going to be incredible - so may the best man win.”
Canelo vs Saunders: Full fight card and official weights
4 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
Kelvin Davis 143.8lbs vs Jan Marsalek 140.4lbs
Norfolk, VA Pardubice, Czech Republic
Followed by
8 x 3 mins Welterweight contest
Christian Alan Gomez Duran 146.4lbs vs. Xavier Wilson 147.8lbs
Guadalajara, Mexico San Antonio, TX
Followed by
6 x 3 mins Lightweight contest
Keyshawn Davis 138lbs vs. Jose Antonio Meza 138lbs
Norfolk, VA Gomez Palacio, Mexico
Followed by
6 x 3 mins Super-Featherweight contest
Marc Castro 132.4lbs vs. Irving Macias Castillo 127.6lbs
Fresno, CA Monterrey, Mexico
MAIN CARD LIVE ON DAZN FROM 7PM CT
10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest
Frank Sanchez 237.6lbs vs. Nagy Aguilera 238.2lbs
Guantanamo, Cuba Houston, TX
Followed by
10 x 3 mins WBA Intercontinental Super-Welterweight title
Kieron Conway 154lbs vs. Souleymane Cissokho 153.6lbs
Northampton, UK Bagnolet, France
Followed by
12 x 3 mins WBO World Light-Flyweight title
Elwin Soto 107.8lbs vs. Katsunari Takayama 107.6lbs
Baja California, Mexico Osaka, Japan
Followed by
12 x 3 mins WBC, WBA Super, WBO and Ring Magazine World Super-Middleweight unification
Canelo Alvarez 167.4lbs vs. Billy Joe Saunders 167.8lbs
Guadalajara, Mexico Hatfield, UK
