Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders pose after their weigh-in (Ed Mulholland/Matchroom)

Billy Joe Saunders battles Canelo Alvarez in Dallas tonight looking to unify the super-middleweight world titles and pull off one of the biggest shocks in British boxing history.

The Briton puts his WBO title on the line, while the Mexican superstar will defend the WBA and WBC titles at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, which is the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Saunders has not yet been at this level before, though he has stepped up to the big occasion in the past when travelling to Canada to outfox David Lemieux, while also keeping his cool when tempers flared against Chris Eubank Jr.

But Canelo presents an entirely different challenge, with the power to be respected at least, if not feared, as well as a more polished arsenal, having worked on his skills since being outclassed by Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Can Saunders at least get Canelo to respect his power? That should be vital to the outcome of this one, given Canelo was able to take the punishment Gennadiy Golovkin dished out over 24 rounds. Tune in for all the live updates, round-by-round, undercard results as well as build-up and instant reaction from social media to the biggest fight of the year so far:

