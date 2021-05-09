Billy Joe Saunders made use of every inch of the 22ft ring, at times dancing irresistibly as he bravely went toe-to-toe with Canelo Alvarez, but after eight close-fought rounds the pressure in Texas became suffocating.

Down on all three scorecards, with his right eye horribly swollen and a raucous partisan crowd hailing every one of Alvarez’s grimacing punches, the Briton retired on his stool in the first defeat of his professional career.

His submission might not illustrate the full story of the fight, with Saunders’ slippery southpaw style confounding Alvarez in spells. However, the Mexican’s power had always been evident, a clap of rolling thunder that only became more deadly as the fight wore on, and the moment Saunders’ feints slowed, the end became inevitable.

In delivering on his promise of a late knockout, Alvarez becomes the unified WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight world champion and undeniably remains boxing’s biggest superstar.

“I said before the fight would develop by the seventh or eighth round,” Alvarez said afterwards. “I was winning round by round. I told you my fight would develop. The truth is I knew [he would not get up from his stool]. I think I broke his cheek. I guessed in the corner and told [my trainer] Eddie Reynoso ‘I broke his cheek.’”

Full report to follow...