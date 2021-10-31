Chantelle Cameron defeated Mary McGee via unanimous decision on Saturday night in London to unify the WBC and IBF light-welterweight world titles.

Cameron, who entered the bout as a heavy favourite, won by a landslide on the scorecards - 100-90, 99-91 and 99-92 - to cement her status as the best light-welterweight in the world.

The Northampton-born fighter now has her sights firmly set on becoming undisputed champion, and expects to challenge the winner out of Jessica Camara and Kali Reis, who fight for the WBA and WBO titles on 19 November.

“She was tough, she took some shots, I always thought she’d be tough and powerful,” said Cameron, who was rarely troubled in an exciting bout. “It doesn’t matter who I face next I’m taking the belts anyway.”

The bout headlined the bill at the O2 Arena after Dillian Whyte was forced to withdraw from his heavyweight bout against Otto Wallin due to a shoulder injury.

On the undercard, Alen Babic stopped Eric Molina in the second round, while there was also a knockout victory for another heavyweight prospect in Johnny Fisher.