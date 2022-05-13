Charlo vs Castano live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
All you need to know about the main event and undercard
Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano will go head to head this Saturday in a rematch to crown the undisputed super-welterweight champion of the world.
American Charlo and Argentine Castano fought to a split draw last July, and now the pair clash again at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
Charlo, 31, puts his IBF, WBC and WBA Super titles on the line while looking to acquire the WBO belt held by Castano, 32.
Charlo enters the bout with a professional record of 34-1-1 (18 knockouts), while Castano is unbeaten at 17-0-2 (12 KOs).
Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
The main card will begin at 2am BST on Sunday 15 May (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on Saturday 14 May).
Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place at approximately 4am BST (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET).
How can I watch it?
In the US, Showtime will air the event live.
In the UK, Premier Boxing Champions will stream the action live on YouTube.
Odds
Charlo – 4/9
Draw – 16/1
Castano – 9/5
Via Betfair.
Card so far
Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano (undisputed super-welterweight title)
Jaron Ennis vs Custio Clayton (welterweight)
Kevin Gonzalez vs Emanuel Rivera (super-bantamweight)
