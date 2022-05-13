Is Charlo vs Castano on TV this weekend? Start time, channel and how to watch fight

Ten months after fighting to a split draw, Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano will meet in the ring again this Saturday, seeking to crown an undisputed super-welterweight king.

Charlo and his Argentine opponent clash in California as the American puts his IBF, WBC and WBA Super titles on the line while while looking to obtain the WBO belt held by Castano.

Charlo, 31, will carry a 34-1-1 (18 knockouts) professional record into the main-event contest, while 32-year-old Castano is undefeated at 17-0-2 (12 KOs).

Neither man has competed since their initial in-ring meeting in Texas, with this fight clearly being the only one to make after their closely-contested bout last summer.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The main card will begin at 2am BST on Sunday 15 May (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on Saturday 14 May).

Ring walks for the main event are expected to take place at approximately 4am BST (8pm PT, 10pm CT, 11pm ET).

How can I watch it?

In the US, Showtime will air the event live.

In the UK, Premier Boxing Champions will stream the action live on YouTube.

Odds

Charlo – 4/9

Draw – 16/1

Castano – 9/5

Via Betfair.

Card so far

Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano (undisputed super-welterweight title)

Jaron Ennis vs Custio Clayton (welterweight)

Kevin Gonzalez vs Emanuel Rivera (super-bantamweight)