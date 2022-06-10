Derek Chisora has said he is confident of a stoppage victory over Kubrat Pulev in the pair’s rematch this July.

Pulev defeated Chisora via split decision in Germany in 2016, and now the heavyweights are set to square off again – this time in a main event at London’s O2 Arena on 9 July.

Pulev, 41, responded to his 2020 knockout defeat by Anthony Joshua with a stoppage of Jerry Forrest last month, and the Bulgarian is now prepared for a quick turnaround to take on Chisora on the 38-year-old’s home turf in the English capital.

“I want to say to Derek: I have respect for him, because he always takes difficult opponents like me and his last three fights, and he’s not scared to fight with anybody,” said Pulev at Friday’s press conference in London.

“I take this fight because I’m ready. My last fight against Jerry Forrest was a similar style to Derek Chisora, it was like one big sparring [session] for me. He didn’t hurt me, he couldn’t do a lot against me, and I just won easily.

“Derek is a difficult opponent. My fight against Joshua here in London, I was not [well]-prepared; before that I had Covid, I didn’t say anything in the media. I was not prepared; no sparring, no nothing. I’m a very good boxer, technically I’m amazing, conditioning, also. I have everything. I was not [well]-prepared [for Joshua], but this is only my mistake. I’m here to fight against my friend, Derek. I’m confident about this fight and after that: a world title. This is my dream, and I’m gonna take it.”

Chisora, however, expressed confidence in bouncing back from three straight decision defeats – one against Oleksandr Usyk before two against Joseph Parker – to beat Pulev.

Chisora lost a split decision to Pulev in 2016 (Bongarts/Getty Images)

While the old foes did not come to blows as they did at a pre-fight press conference before their first clash, there was fighting talk from both sides.

“This guy’s strategy with ‘AJ’ didn’t really work out well, did it?” Chisora said. “I sell a product, and that product is war.

“Come 9 July, it’s gonna be Round 13 – where we left off. I’m gonna eat his leather, and I’m gonna deliver my leather basically. I can say something now, but when I walk in the ring it could be something different. I’ll stop him, I guarantee I’ll stop him.”

Pulev, who insisted he is “technically better” than Chisora, responded: “With what? How? It’s just talk, we need to see something real. I guarantee this is talk, talk, talk, talk, talk. How can he guarantee [he’ll stop me]?”

“I’m gonna give you a jab, a right hand, and you’re gonna drop on the floor,” Chisora fired back.

The Briton admitted, however, that he does not know what awaits him beyond his rematch with Pulev – regardless of the result.

“What is the plan? I don’t know,” he said. “Where’s the road leading? I don’t know. What’s the agenda? For me, my fans are my plan – entertainment.

“I’ve still got the hunger for it, I’ve got these younger guys coming in the gym, sparring with me, and I see the fear in their eyes in Round 3, Round 4. I still want to cause damage to people, I still want to entertain.”

“He doesn’t have a plan,” Pulev said. “He just wants respect. Good, we need some people like that. But sometimes you need strategy.”