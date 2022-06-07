Eddie Hearn promises ‘total carnage’ as Derek Chisora vs Kubrat Pulev rematch is confirmed
The heavyweights will square off at London’s O2 Arena in July, five years after their initial clash
Derek Chisora and Kubrat Pulev will take part in a heavyweight rematch next month, five years after the pair first clashed.
Bulgarian Pulev (29-2, 14 KOs) secured a split-decision win against Chisora (32-12, 23 knockouts) in Germany in May 2016, and the veterans will now square off in another main-event contest – this time at London’s O2 Arena.
Announcing the bout, which will take place on 9 July, Chisora’s promoter Hearn tweeted on Tuesday: “The best way to explain this fight! July 9 there will be Total Carnage.”
Chisora, 38, last competed in December, suffering a third straight decision defeat as he was outpointed by Joseph Parker for the second fight in a row.
Meanwhile, 41-year-old Pulev most recently fought this May, when he beat Jerry Forrest via unanimous decision.
With the victory, Pulev bounced back from his defeat by Anthony Joshua from December 2020.
