Derek Chisora and Kubrat Pulev will take part in a heavyweight rematch next month, five years after the pair first clashed.

Bulgarian Pulev (29-2, 14 KOs) secured a split-decision win against Chisora (32-12, 23 knockouts) in Germany in May 2016, and the veterans will now square off in another main-event contest – this time at London’s O2 Arena.

Announcing the bout, which will take place on 9 July, Chisora’s promoter Hearn tweeted on Tuesday: “The best way to explain this fight! July 9 there will be Total Carnage.”

Chisora, 38, last competed in December, suffering a third straight decision defeat as he was outpointed by Joseph Parker for the second fight in a row.

Meanwhile, 41-year-old Pulev most recently fought this May, when he beat Jerry Forrest via unanimous decision.

With the victory, Pulev bounced back from his defeat by Anthony Joshua from December 2020.