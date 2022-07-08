Derek Chisora wears Boris Johnson mask at weigh-in for Kubrat Pulev fight
The British heavyweight takes on Bulgarian Pulev in a rematch at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday
Derek Chisora wore a Boris Johnson mask on Friday while weighing in for his rematch with Kubrat Pulev.
Chisora is set to take on Pulev in a heavyweight main event at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, and the fighters hit the scales in Canary Wharf on Friday.
Bulgarian Pulev was first to take to the stage, before Briton Chisora emerged wearing a mask that depicted the face of Johnson, who resigned as British Prime Minister this week.
At the final pre-fight press conference on Thursday, Chisora had spoken out in support of Johnson.
“Listen, I got more pressure right now because Boris Johnson left No 10, you know?” said Chisora, 38.
“That’s more pressure for me, because I was a big fan of Boris Johnson. I’m a big Brexit fan.
“I love the Brexit. I was one of the members of Brexit. I’m all about things that bring pressure to life.”
Pulev, 41, emerged victorious from his first in-ring meeting with Chisora, beating the Briton via split decision in Hamburg in 2016.
Chisora (32-12, 23 knockouts) has lost his last three fights – all via decision – while Pulev (29-2, 14 KOs) outpointed Jerry Forrest in May to bounce back from a knockout defeat by Anthony Joshua from 2020.
