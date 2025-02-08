Stubborn Derek Chisora bullies Otto Wallin for signature win in British farewell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In Derek Chisora’s final fight in Britain, the veteran secured a signature win on Saturday, battling through a nasty cut to drop Otto Wallin twice and earn a clear decision.

Chisora, who is expected to fight once more to reach 50 professional bouts, beat Wallin 117-109, 114-112, 116-110 at the Co-op Live in Manchester. With that, the 41-year-old took his record to 36-13.

Chisora came forward from the opening bell, eliciting cheers from the crowd with one first-round combination in particular. He also took several opportunities to weigh on Wallin, 34, who appeared tentative as he was stalked around the ring.

The best shot of the early rounds came in the final minute of the third frame, as Chisora backed up the Swede and landed a crunching overhand right. Chisora continued to box on the front foot, throwing with accuracy while switching stances back and forth, and showing little respect for Wallin’s counters.

Chisora staggered the southpaw somewhat with a heavy right hand in round five, although the Briton had to receive treatment midway through round six, as blood leaked into his right eye from his brow. The referee indicated the cut had been caused by an accidental clash of heads, but in any case, Chisora carried on unfazed – also sporting a cut below the same eye.

open image in gallery Chisora was cut over and under his right eye ( Getty Images )

In fact, he rocked Wallin back and forth in the final seconds of round seven, landing a barrage of hooks after trapping the 34-year-old. In the eighth, Chisora landed a leaping left hook before continuing to batter Wallin in the corner, as the Swede threw back but half-sank into the ropes.

That moment led to the latest rendition of the crowd singing Chisora’s name, which it did again in round nine, when an overhand right sent Wallin stumbling backwards and eventually tumbling over. Wallin rose to his feet, only to be met with a prolonged attack by Chisora, though that offence seemed to drain the home favourite.

open image in gallery Chisora dropped Wallin twice en route to victory ( Getty Images )

Chisora then took spells of the 10th round off, as Wallin managed to increase his own output, but “Del Boy” regained momentum in the 11th round and dropped the southpaw in the final seconds of the last frame.

Chisora thus put an exclamation mark on his victory, in what was an IBF title eliminator. The result, therefore, theoretically gives Chisora a chance of facing the winner of Daniel Dubois’s defence against Joseph Parker on 22 February.