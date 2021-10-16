Chris Eubank Jr finally returns to the ring on Saturday evening as he takes on Wanik Awdijan in Newcastle.

The British middleweight was originally slated to return on 2 October but his opponent, Sven Elbir, was forced to withdraw at late notice after contracting Covid-19.

Eubank will now face Awdijan instead. The German has rarely fought outside of Germany but has only lost once in a nine-year professional career.

For Eubank, though, it is expected to be little more than a warm-up ahead of a higher-profile clash, with Wales’s Liam Williams mooted as a potential opponent.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time will it start?

The fight schedule has been altered after local hero Lewis Ritson was forced to withdraw from his bout due to Covid-19, with Eubank Jr unlikely to take to the ring before 8.30pm.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The fight night will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Who is on the card?

Hughie Fury v Christian Hammer

Savannah Marshall v Lolita Muzeya

Chris Eubank Jr v Wanik Awdijan

Lewis Ritson v Henry Lundy

Bradley Rea v Jez Smith

Michael Webster v Jone Volau

Steve Robinson v Reece Barlow

Mark Dickinson v TBA

Georgia O’Connor v TBA

April Hunter v TBA

What are the odds?

Eubank Jr - 1/100. KO: 1/10. Decision: 6/1

Awdijan - 12/1. KO: 12/1. Decision: 12/1.