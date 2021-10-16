Chris Eubank Jr vs Wanik Awdijan live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV
Everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s fight night
Chris Eubank Jr finally returns to the ring on Saturday evening as he takes on Wanik Awdijan in Newcastle.
The British middleweight was originally slated to return on 2 October but his opponent, Sven Elbir, was forced to withdraw at late notice after contracting Covid-19.
Eubank will now face Awdijan instead. The German has rarely fought outside of Germany but has only lost once in a nine-year professional career.
For Eubank, though, it is expected to be little more than a warm-up ahead of a higher-profile clash, with Wales’s Liam Williams mooted as a potential opponent.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is it and what time will it start?
The fight schedule has been altered after local hero Lewis Ritson was forced to withdraw from his bout due to Covid-19, with Eubank Jr unlikely to take to the ring before 8.30pm.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The fight night will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Who is on the card?
- Hughie Fury v Christian Hammer
- Savannah Marshall v Lolita Muzeya
- Chris Eubank Jr v Wanik Awdijan
- Lewis Ritson v Henry Lundy
- Bradley Rea v Jez Smith
- Michael Webster v Jone Volau
- Steve Robinson v Reece Barlow
- Mark Dickinson v TBA
- Georgia O’Connor v TBA
- April Hunter v TBA
What are the odds?
Eubank Jr - 1/100. KO: 1/10. Decision: 6/1
Awdijan - 12/1. KO: 12/1. Decision: 12/1.
