Chris Eubank Jr vs Wanik Awdijan ring walk: What time will fight start in the UK?
Everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s fight night
Chris Eubank Jr makes his long-anticipated return to the ring on Saturday as the Briton faces Wanik Awdijan.
The Briton was initially set to make a marquee return on 2 October but his opponent, Sven Elbir, was forced to withdraw after contracting Covid-19, and late replacement Anatoli Muratov’s pre-fight medical tests raised concerns.
Eubank will instead face the little-known Awdijan. The German has a respectable professional record of 28-1 but has never fought an opponent of similar calibre.
Eubank will hope for a spectacular knockout that can propel him into a pay-per-view clash in December, with Liam Williams mooted as a possible opponent.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is it and what time will it start?
The fight schedule has been altered after local hero Lewis Ritson was forced to withdraw from his bout due to Covid-19, with Eubank Jr unlikely to take to the ring before 8.30pm.
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The fight night will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Who is on the card?
- Hughie Fury v Christian Hammer
- Savannah Marshall v Lolita Muzeya
- Chris Eubank Jr v Wanik Awdijan
- Lewis Ritson v Henry Lundy
- Bradley Rea v Jez Smith
- Michael Webster v Jone Volau
- Steve Robinson v Reece Barlow
- Mark Dickinson v TBA
- Georgia O’Connor v TBA
- April Hunter v TBA
What are the odds?
Eubank Jr - 1/100. KO: 1/10. Decision: 6/1
Awdijan - 12/1. KO: 12/1. Decision: 12/1.
