Chris Eubank Jr makes his long-anticipated return to the ring on Saturday as the Briton faces Wanik Awdijan.

The Briton was initially set to make a marquee return on 2 October but his opponent, Sven Elbir, was forced to withdraw after contracting Covid-19, and late replacement Anatoli Muratov’s pre-fight medical tests raised concerns.

Eubank will instead face the little-known Awdijan. The German has a respectable professional record of 28-1 but has never fought an opponent of similar calibre.

Eubank will hope for a spectacular knockout that can propel him into a pay-per-view clash in December, with Liam Williams mooted as a possible opponent.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time will it start?

The fight schedule has been altered after local hero Lewis Ritson was forced to withdraw from his bout due to Covid-19, with Eubank Jr unlikely to take to the ring before 8.30pm.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The fight night will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Who is on the card?

Hughie Fury v Christian Hammer

Savannah Marshall v Lolita Muzeya

Chris Eubank Jr v Wanik Awdijan

Lewis Ritson v Henry Lundy

Bradley Rea v Jez Smith

Michael Webster v Jone Volau

Steve Robinson v Reece Barlow

Mark Dickinson v TBA

Georgia O’Connor v TBA

April Hunter v TBA

What are the odds?

Eubank Jr - 1/100. KO: 1/10. Decision: 6/1

Awdijan - 12/1. KO: 12/1. Decision: 12/1.