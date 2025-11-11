Chris Eubank Jr responds to retirement rumours ahead of Conor Benn rematch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr quashed rumours of retirement ahead of his rematch with Conor Benn on Saturday.

The boxer secured a unanimous decision victory in their previous bout back in April – a fight hailed as a classic in front of 67,484 spectators at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And, ahead of this weekend’s fight, he firmly rejected suggestions that this could be his final time in the ring.

Eubank Jr also spoke about his recent news where he revealed he will soon become a father to twin boys.

The 36-year-old said: "It’s a blessing, a blessing and I’m very proud and I’m very excited for that next chapter of my life."

“This is not the environment that I feel like talking (more) about things like this. Let’s stick to the boxing.

“I am a fighter. This is my life, this is what I was born to do and I have heard people, even my father, say retirement is on the cards, I should sail off into the sunset. It is just not who I am.

“As long as I have that fire in me to keep getting in the ring, keep getting in the gym, waking up early, I love the lifestyle.

“I love who I am as a fighter and the way it makes me feel, so that’s all it is. Testing myself, giving the fans what they want to see and pushing myself as far as I can go. That’s the motivation.”

Fight-week activities started on Monday when Benn teased rival Eubank Jr about making weight and about how many toenails he had during the pair’s first face-off.

Eubank Jr’s April triumph came after a dramatic build-up, which resulted in him missing weight by 0.05lbs a day earlier and therefore being fined £375,000 as per the contract.

That money went directly to Benn, who subsequently bought a Rolls-Royce, and yet the weight and controversial rehydration clause accepted by Eubank Jr was a bone of contention before the first fight.

Eubank Sr was so incensed by the conditions his son had to follow he refused to be involved before a remarkable U-turn resulted in one of the images of the bout as the father and son arrived together to enormous noise at Tottenham.

While victory for Eubank Jr made it 2-0 from the three battles between the families, Benn was eager to remind his rival that he did walk away with a prize as they gathered on top of a London skyscraper on Monday.

“I’m slightly hoping you miss weight again, just a little bit. Just a pound. Just a little bit. That would be nice. Nice little gift from you last time,” Benn said on Monday. “I’m hoping you’re well recovered. Have you got 10 toes? Ten toenails?”

Benn, a father himself, insisted there is no prospect of their own sons sharing the ring in the future.

Speaking at The Pelligon in Canary Wharf, Benn insisted: “First off, this ends here.

“The rivalry ends here. This is it.

“The Benn-Eubank chapter is done. That’s it, it is finished.”