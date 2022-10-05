Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tony Bellew has said Chris Eubank Jr has ‘backed himself into a corner’ by claiming he will have to retire if he loses to Conor Benn.

Eubank Jr and Benn are set to fight one another in a catchweight bout on Saturday (8 October), almost exactly 29 years to the day after their fathers Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn clashed in a heated rematch.

Eubank Jr, 33, has said he will have to call time on his career if he is beaten by fellow Briton Benn, 26, at London’s O2 Arena, and former cruiserweight champion Bellew believes that such a stipulation has increased the pressure on Eubank Jr.

“Chris Eubank Jr has come out saying that he can take Benn any time, any day – a punchy statement for someone that has a couple of defeats in the bag,” Bellew told BestOfBets.com.

“But with all the chat he’s been giving out, the pressure is on. But also, he has backed himself into a corner with the retirement pledge he made. He can’t say these things and then backtrack, especially when he’s stated that he only needs to be about 60 per cent to beat Benn.

“Not only is that impossible, but it’s untrue. Benn is in the best shape of his career, so Eubank needs to be careful what he comes out with.”

Eubank Jr will be cutting three pounds more than usual for Saturday’s 157lbs catchweight contest against Benn, who is moving up two weight classes.

The pair’s fathers engaged in one of the most storied rivalries in British boxing history, with Eubank stopping Benn in 1990 before the Britons fought to a draw in 1993.

