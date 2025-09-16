Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr has warned Eddie Hearn he will be “exposed again” if he attends the launch press conference for his rematch with Conor Benn on Wednesday.

Eubank Jr and Benn are set to renew their rivalry on November 15, seven months on from their epic first encounter which Eubank Jr edged on points.

The build-up for that fight was dominated by Eubank Jr and Hearn clashing during press conferences, with the middleweight contender refusing to allow Benn’s promoter to speak.

Hearn recently told iFL TV that he is not planning to show up to this week’s press conference as he believes he will be silenced again, and Eubank Jr has now issued a response.

Alongside the video of Hearn threatening to boycott the event, Eubank Jr wrote on X: “You’re a smart man Edward. You know if you show your face on the 17th I’m just going to embarrass & expose you again. If I was you I wouldn’t come to my press conference either.”

At the final press conference for the first meeting before Eubank Jr and Benn, Hearn left the top table and called up Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith to replace him.

This added a fresh twist to the feud as Smith is in a long-term relationship with Eubank Jr’s sister, Emily.

Smith was also shut down by Eubank Jr and may receive similar treatment if he is called upon to fill in for Hearn again this week.

Eubank Jr appears to be relishing the opportunity to take on Benn and Matchroom on Wednesday and may have something up his sleeve after pulling off a pre-planned stunt at the launch press conference for the first fight.

Back in February, Eubank Jr slapped Benn with an egg during their first face-off – a reference to Benn initially suggesting eating too many eggs could have caused his two failed drugs tests that forced their scheduled 2022 fight to be cancelled.

Benn later denied this was the reason for his positive tests but Eubank Jr has never forgotten his rival’s excuse, leading to the animosity between the pair growing ahead of their grudge match.

