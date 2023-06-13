Chris Eubank opens up on split from son’s team: ‘He has never listened’

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chris Eubank has opened up on his split from his son’s team, claiming that Chris Eubank Jr ‘has never listened’.

A rift emerged between Eubank and his son in October, ahead of a planned fight between Eubank Jr and Conor Benn – a bout that collapsed after the revelation that Benn had failed two drug tests.

Eubank Jr went on to lose to Liam Smith via fourth-round TKO in January, with the pair’s scheduled rematch then falling through due to an injury sustained by Smith. As such, Eubank Jr, 33, is currently without a fight.

Addressing the current state of Eubank Jr’s career, his father – a British boxing icon – told Talksport on Tuesday (13 June): “David Haye called me the other day and said [Eubank Jr] doesn’t spar, he does everything that he wants to do, he’s got ‘yes men’ around him.

“And so it seems to me, by what David Haye tells me, that he’s still not listening. If you won’t listen, then life will teach you what it taught many of the other fighters. It is arrogance when you shut your ears, and what arrogance gets you is what it got him in his last fight.

“The calibre of Liam Smith does not beat Chris Eubank Jr on my watch. Junior on my watch is not supposed to lose to Liam Smith; on the watch of these PE teachers anything can happen, and anything did. He has never listened.

“My son could have been a tremendous fighter, he electrified me when watching him, but he hasn’t because he doesn’t listen, and if you don’t listen then you have to feel. The truth will set you free. I did not go missing, he sent me away, you gave me the ability to go away and live my own life. Of course I will accept anything he asks me, but you have to have the humility to ask. Dad is no longer chasing you.”

Addressing a past comment made by Simon Jordan, in which the Talksport host labelled Eubank Jr a ‘charlatan’, Eubank Sr said: “In the world of honesty, how can I disagree with you? I guess my silence says it all. Truth is truth.”

Discussing the role he played in helping his son secure significant paydays, Eubank, 56, added: “Without me, you can’t make the money that he’s made.

“There were three fights he had [...] with fighters who were like [Avni] Yildirim; $9 million, I got him that. He can’t make that kind of money without someone like me, they’re paying these guys $60,000 a fight.”