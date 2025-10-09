The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Chris Eubank Jr names rival who gave him a tougher fight than Conor Benn
Eubank Jr had to dig deep to beat Benn in April, but insists he has been in tougher fights
Chris Eubank Jr has denied that Conor Benn gave him the toughest fight of his career following their brutal battle in April.
The two Brits went toe-to-toe over 12 rounds, with Eubank Jr prevailing on points before both men were taken to hospital for medical checks.
Eubank Jr had to dig deep to get his hand raised but still believes it was not the hardest he has ever been pushed in a fight.
Instead, Eubank Jr has named George Groves as the fighter who challenged him the most due to his size and punching power.
“It was tough for sure, but punishing, no,” Eubank Jr told Sky Sports as he reflected on his first clash with Benn. “It was a dogfight.
"I've had tougher fights. The George Groves fight, I'm fighting a guy who's 20lb heavier, can punch like mule, got cut. That, for me, was a harder fight.”
Eubank Jr challenged Groves for his WBA super middleweight title in the semi-finals of the World Boxing Super Series in February 2018.
He was unable to overcome the heavy-handed Groves as he slipped to a unanimous decision defeat.
Now aged 36, Eubank Jr believes his added experience will prove crucial in his rematch with Benn next month.
He revealed how he has also been involved in epic sparring sessions over the years that have prepared him for everything Benn has to offer.
“I've had spars, they're called doghouse spars, you just spar for as long as you can until somebody gives up,” Eubank Jr added.
“There's no rounds, there's no breaks, you keep going until somebody quits. Those are tough. I've had a few tough ones.
"I know what I'm capable of, I've been in those spots before. I don't know if he ever has. He has now.
"But in terms of experience when it comes to getting into those hairy situations, experience is on my side for sure.”
