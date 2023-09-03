Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The official punch stats have now been revealed after Chris Eubank Jr.’s dominant stoppage TKO victory over rival Liam Smith on Saturday night.

Eubank secured the stoppage in the 10th round, having knocked down his opponent earlier in round 4 after a one-sided display at Manchester’s AO Arena.

For the 33-year-old, it also served as revenge after his surprise stoppage defeat to Smith earlier in the year at the same venue.

CompuBox has since released the statistics from the main event, with the numbers spelling out Eubank’s much-improved performance from the first fight and Smith’s flat display throughout as the Liverpudlian struggled with a rolled ankle early in the fight and the effects of a draining weight cut in the build-up.

Eubank’s best two statistical rounds were the final two of the fight – rounds 9 and 10 – where he landed 28 and 25 shots respectively, both at a success rate of roughly 48%. Following the first knockdown in the fourth round, Eubank’s output was also high, throwing 66 shots in the fourth and 71 in the fifth, landing 49 of those successfully across the two rounds.

Smith, meanwhile, struggled to produce an output high enough to threaten his opponent. His highest number of shots thrown came in round 8 when the 35-year-old threw 20 shots and landed five. His most successful round was the sixth where he landed seven of 17 shots (41.2% success rate). Across the two rounds when he dropped to the canvas, Smith landed just one shot combined.

In total, Eubank was by far the more active fighter, landing almost six times as many punches as his opponent. Overall, Eubank landed 193 compared to Smith’s 33.

Full punch stats: