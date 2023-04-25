Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith rematch announced for June

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Eubank Jr and Liam Smith will clash in a rematch in June, five months after the latter emerged victorious from their first fight.

Smith defeated Eubank Jr via fourth-round TKO in Manchester in January, in what was widely deemed an upset. Now the Britons are set to meet at middleweight again on 17 June, as they go head to head at the AO Arena in Manchester once more.

Smith (33-3-1, 20 knockouts) and Eubank Jr (32-3, 23 KOs) initially squared off after the latter’s bout with Conor Benn fell through in October.

Eubank Jr and Benn were due to fight each other almost 29 years to the day after their fathers last clashed, but Benn failed two drug tests that saw the fight cancelled.

Eubank Jr, 33, went on to lose to Smith, 34, before declaring that he would trigger a rematch clause. After some delay, that fight is now official.