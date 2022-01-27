Chris Eubank Jr. has promised to hit Liam Williams “with every shot in the book” when the two enter the ring in Cardiff on 5 February.

The 32-year-old will take on the Welshman on his home turf at the Motorpoint Arena, having beaten Wanik Awdijan in his most recent bout in Newcastle in October. Williams, meanwhile, lost to American Demetrius Andrade in Florida in his last event as he unsuccessfully challenged for the WBO middleweight title.

Eubank Jr. began his career in the middleweight ranks stepped up to super-middleweight in 2017, before moving back to the middleweight class at the end of 2019. He is the strong favourite to take victory when he faces Williams next weekend, and says he doesn’t believe his opponent has any stand-out qualities whatsoever.

Asked for an overview of Williams in an interview with iFLTV, Eubank Jr. said: “Garbage. Absolutely. There is nothing. He has nothing at all. He is going to get hit with every shot in the book. He is going to get hit up and down the ring for as many rounds as I want it to go, and then he is getting put to sleep.

“I don’t pick rounds, it will end when I want it to end. I will have fun, enjoy myself, and then end the fight when I want it to end.”

Regarding the Cardiff venue, Eubank Jr. believes he performs better when playing the “villain” and enjoys feeling the wrath of the crowd.

“I’m happy to go into somebody’s back yard. I’ve been the villain plenty of times in my career, and it has actually served me well.

“If it is good energy I feed off it, and if it is bad energy I feed off it. So if it is a hostile crowd with people in their booing me and wanting me to lose, I’m going to use that to make myself fight harder and better.”