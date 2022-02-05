Chris Eubank Jr outclasses brave Liam Williams in Cardiff
Eubank Jr outpointed the Welshman after knocking him down four times at the Motorpoint Arena
Chris Eubank Jr secured a unanimous-decision win over Liam Williams in Cardiff on Saturday night, surviving a brave fightback from the Welshman in front of a fervent crowd.
Eubank Jr dropped his opponent three times in the first four rounds – twice with jabs – before adding a controversial fourth knockdown late in the fight when Williams appeared to stumble after a push.
The middle rounds featured great improvements from the home favourite, however, with Williams responding to his early adversity with a gritty performance.
His English opponent found enough success late on to quell the comeback, though, and the judges’ scorecards (116-109, 116-108, 117-109) were of wider margins in Eubank Jr’s favour than some observers might have expected.
More follows...
