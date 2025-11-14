Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr successfully made weight for his highly anticipated rematch against Conor Benn, coming in lighter than his rival ahead of Saturday’s bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The sons of boxing legends Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn tipped the scales in London on Friday afternoon, preceding a ceremonial weigh-in later this evening.

Eubank Jr registered 159.1lbs (11st 5lb), comfortably within the 160lbs middleweight limit.

In a surprising turn, Benn, who previously competed as a welterweight, weighed in slightly heavier at 159.3lbs (11st 5lb).

This marked a stark contrast to their previous encounter in April, where Eubank Jr failed to make weight on two attempts, registering 160.2lbs and then 160.05lbs.

This infraction led to the Brighton fighter paying a substantial forfeit fee of £375,000 (500,000 US dollars) directly to Benn, who subsequently purchased a Rolls-Royce luxury car with the funds.

Eubank Jr has now ensured history will not repeat itself, making weight ahead of the British pair’s final face-off.

Instead, it was Benn who came in closer to the middleweight limit. The 29-year-old tipped the scales at 156lbs back in April, but was above 159lbs this time around.

Benn has insisted in the build-up to his return fight with Eubank Jr that this will be his last outing at middleweight as he intends to drop back down to welterweight in 2026.

He has vowed to push for a world title shot at 147lbs in the future and is specifically targeting the WBC belt that his father won up at super-middleweight in the 1990s.

The WBC title is currently held by Mario Barrios, who drew his last fight with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas in July.

Before moving weights, Benn is focused on gaining revenge on Eubank Jr after losing their first fight on points earlier this year.