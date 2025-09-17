Chris Eubank Jr to reunite with former trainer ahead of Conor Benn rematch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr has once again changed his trainer, but this time it’s a familiar face, with Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre set to resume his duties as head trainer for the Conor Benn rematch on November 15

McIntyre is also the head trainer of history maker and new undisputed super middleweight champion Terence Crawford, who beat Canelo Alvarez this past weekend to become a three-weight undisputed champion.

According to a report from ESPN’s Salvador Rodriguez, posted to X, McIntyre will fly to the UK to meet with Eubank Jr later today and could potentially be by his side for the launch press conference this evening.

The post read: “Following Crawford’s victory over Canelo [Alvarez], trainers Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre and Esau Diéguez will meet with Chris Eubank Jr in England ahead of his rematch against Conor Benn.”

open image in gallery Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn are set to meet for a second time on November 15 (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

Eubank Jr and McIntyre joined forces briefly in 2023 before his rematch with Liam Smith, and McIntyre helped flip the script on Smith to get an emphatic stoppage and possible career-best performance out of Eubank Jr.

This relationship would only last one fight, as McIntyre was arrested for attempting to carry a gun through Manchester Airport – he avoided jail time and was allowed to return to the US in accordance with his two-year suspended sentence to resume his work with Crawford. Eubank Jr would move his camp to Johnathon Banks for his next two fights.

This leaves Banks' future uncertain. It is assumed that ‘BoMac’ will take over, and Banks will have no role in camp.

Banks is an esteemed trainer in his own right, as a famous pupil of Emanuel Steward and the Kronk Gym before taking on the role of Wladimir Klitschko’s head trainer in 2012, whilst still an active fighter.

It comes as a shock as Banks guided Eubank Jr to victory in his first meeting with Benn – but may mean ‘Next Gen’ is looking to put a more definitive end to the rivalry after perhaps a more challenging night than he had anticipated in April.

