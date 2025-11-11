Chris Eubank Jr makes major family announcement before second Conor Benn fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Eubank Jr has announced he is set to become a father to twin boys, just days before his highly anticipated rematch against Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The news adds a personal dimension to the already charged atmosphere surrounding the second clash between the sons of British boxing legends Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr.

Eubank Jr, who secured a unanimous decision victory in their first encounter at the same venue in April before 67,484 spectators, will be aiming to celebrate the impending arrival of his children with another win on Saturday night.

Taking to X, Eubank Jr shared his excitement: "So yes many of you guessed it. I will soon be joining the dad gang," he wrote.

"Only difference is I’ll be joining as a father of two! Twin boys! I’m so grateful for such a blessing and I will do my absolute best to give them the happiest upbringing I possibly can… just like my old man did for me."

Chris Eubank Jr wants to follow in his father's footsteps by giving his twin sons 'the happiest upbringing I possibly can'

The fight-week activities commenced on Monday, with Benn immediately teasing his rival about his weight during their initial face-off ahead of the second battle.

Their previous bout was preceded by significant drama, as Eubank Jr. missed weight by 0.05lbs, incurring a £375,000 ($500,000) fine as per their contract.

This sum was paid directly to Benn, who subsequently purchased a Rolls-Royce. The weight and a controversial rehydration clause had been a major point of contention before the first fight.

Chris Eubank Sr was initially so angered by the conditions imposed on his son that he refused to be involved, only to make a remarkable U-turn, culminating in a memorable image of father and son arriving together to a thunderous reception.

Despite Eubank Jr’s victory making it 2-0 in the family rivalry, Benn was quick to remind him of his own prize during their London skyscraper gathering on Monday.

"Looking well," Benn remarked. "Bit slim around the cheekbones. I’m slightly hoping you miss weight again, just a little bit. Just a pound. Just a little bit. That would be nice. Nice little gift from you last time. I’m hoping you’re well recovered. Have you got 10 toes? 10 toenails?"

Benn’s reference to Eubank Jr’s toenails stemmed from the 36-year-old’s claim that one fell off due to extreme dehydration after his previous win.

Eubank Jr initiated the pleasantries with a "here we are again" but largely remained silent amidst Benn’s taunts, promising only "one Rolls-Royce" before attention shifts to Tuesday’s grand arrivals in central London.

"We’ve been doing weight slightly different this time," Eubank Jr insisted. "We can’t give you another Rolls. Only one Rolls-Royce for you. Only once."