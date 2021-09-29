Chris Eubank Jr will hope a late change of opponent will not cause him difficulty as he prepares to headline the SSE Arena, Wembley.

Original opponent Sven Elbir has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been ruled out of an encounter with the British middleweight

In his stead will be the Germany-based Kazakh Anatoli Muratov, a fighter ranked 7th in the WBA middleweight rankings.

Muratov has been in good recent form, with two wins in the last six weeks including a KO victory over Gyorgy Varju two weeks ago.

Eubank Jr has won his last four fights, including securing a victory over Marcus Morrison last time he stepped in the ring.

That win was his first under trainer Roy Jones Jr as Eubank continued to augment his career record as he begins to push for a title fight.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

The bout will take place on Saturday 2 October at the SSE Arena, Wembley.

What time does it start?

The bout is expected to start between 10pm and 10.30pm BST.

What TV channel is it on and is there a live stream?

The action from the SSE Arena will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm.

Sky Sports subscribers can live stream this via Sky Go.

If you aren’t a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What are the odds?

Eubank Jr 1/100

Muratov 16/1

Draw 33/1

Full card

Chris Eubank Jr vs Anatoli Muratov - middleweight

David Avanesyan vs Liam Taylor - EBU European welterweight title

Richard Riakporhe vs Krzysztof Twardowski - cruiserweight

Mikael Lawal vs Steven Ward - cruiserweight

Jamal Le Doux vs Germaine Brown - super-middleweight

Ebonie Jones vs Bec Connolly - bantamweight

Joe Pigford vs Isaac Aryee - super-welterweight

Linus Udofia vs Xhuljo Vrenozi - middleweight

Razor Ali vs Stefan Nicolae - super-bantamweight

Harvey Horn vs Santiago San Eusebio - flyweight