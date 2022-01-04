Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Williams gets new date after second cancellation

The middleweights’ already-postponed bout has been delayed again, with boxing suspended in Britain this month

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 04 January 2022 12:10
<p>Chris Eubank Jr</p>

Chris Eubank Jr

(Getty Images)

Chris Eubank Jr is set to go head-to-head with Liam Williams on 5 February in a new date for their middleweight clash.

The pair were originally set to fight one another on 11 December, but a shoulder injury forced Williams to withdraw and the bout was rescheduled for 29 January.

The fight has been delayed once again, however, with the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) suspending all match-ups in the country this month.

The fight will still take place in Cardiff, with Welshman Williams set to fight in front of a home crowd – if fans are permitted in the venue.

Of January’s suspension of boxing, the BBBofC released the following statement.

“Following advice from the British Boxing Board of Control Medical Panel, Boxing tournaments under the jurisdiction of the BBBofC will be suspended for the month of January.

“A further review by the Medical Panel and Stewards will take place prior to the planned recommencement of Boxing in February.”

Eubank Jr is 31-2 as a professional, while Williams is 23-3.

