Claressa Shields targets Muhammad Ali’s daughter for ‘monumental’ fight

Claressa Shields has her sights set on a fight against Laila Ali, daughter of the greatest of all time, Muhammad Ali, after she comfortably defended her undisputed heavyweight titles against Lani Daniels this past weekend.

The ‘GWOAT’ is set on a big money fight with Laila Ali next, and in her post-fight press conference, made her intentions crystal clear.

Shields said: "I am trying to whoop Laila Ali’s a***.”

Shield’s promoter, Dmitry Salita, revealed they are ‘seriously pursuing’ the fight with Ali.

Salita told Sky Sports: “Following her historic win in Detroit, we’re focused on keeping her active and aligned with her mission – fighting the biggest and best.”

He continued: “A matchup with Laila Ali would be a monumental moment in sports history: The daughter of the GOAT vs the GWOAT, two generational icons whose stories transcend boxing. That’s a fight we are seriously pursuing."

Ali, 47, has not boxed since 2007, and the former WBC super middleweight champion retired with a record of 24-0 (21), as one of the trailblazers of women’s professional boxing.

Other options lie ahead for Shields if a fight with Ali can’t be made. Savannah Marshall, who gave Shields her only loss as an amateur or professional, has been chasing a rematch with the American since she avenged that loss in 2022.

open image in gallery Muhammad Ali with his daughter Laila Ali after she defeated Suzy Taylor in two rounds at the Aladdin Casino in Las Vegas in 2002 ( Getty )

Marshall, however, is coming off a split decision loss to Shadasia Green and forfeited her bargaining chip – the IBF super middleweight title.

Salita mentioned another rematch, with the WBA and WBC super-middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn, whom Shields defeated in 2016.

With limited competition at heavyweight, it is likely Shields will have to return to super middleweight for the big fights she says she wants.

Shields said: "Anybody can get it. I want to make the biggest fights and the best fights."

