Conor Benn targeted by interim world champion for ‘big statement’ fight

Newly crowned WBA interim super welterweight champion Abass Baraou has set his sights on Conor Benn for a ‘big statement fight’.

Baraou said that he has his eyes on many of the fighters in the talent-stacked 154lb division and is grateful to be in a position where he can make big fights for himself against any of the big names in the 154lb division, but is particularly drawn to Conor Benn.

The German told Sky Sports: “I’m very blessed to be in this position now. For a long time, I was chasing fights, now the big fights are easy to make. I would be happy to be a world champion soon, and I think I will be in a good position.

“Also being out of contract, the future is exciting and I’m looking forward to the biggest fight, and the biggest night of my career, claiming all the belts.”

“Fighting a guy like that [Conor Benn] would be a big statement. Josh Kelly, if he’s active, show me it’s a real challenge, and I’m looking forward to great challenges.”

Accessing these fights may not be as easy as asking for them, however, as Conor Benn is currently scheduled to have a rematch with Chris Eubank Jr in November, but is expected to move back down to either 147lb or, more feasibly, 154lb, where he holds a top 10 ranking with the IBF.

Josh Kelly is currently in line to challenge for Bakhram Murtazaliev’s IBF strap at 154lbs after the pair were ordered to negotiate a fight, which could lead to Baraou getting a unification bout with Kelly if he dethrones Murtazaliev.

Baraou became the WBA interim champion at the end of August by outpointing Yoenis Tellez and punctuated the lopsided win with a knockdown in the 12th round.

Full champion status belongs to Terence Crawford, who beat Israil Madrimov for the honours last year, but once he steps into the ring with Canelo Alvarez in a couple of weeks, it is expected that Baraou will be elevated to full champion status.

Once this happens, some huge fights will become available to him in one of the hottest divisions in boxing right now. Unification fights against Xander Zayas, Sebastian Fundora or welcoming back Jermell Charlo to the ring after a lengthy lay-off are also on his radar; if the fight with Benn cannot be made.

Baraou added: “Charlo is next, he’s a big name, it’s a great challenge for me. Xander Zayas came into the ring right after [the fight with Tellez], there’s Fundora, this division is stacked.”

