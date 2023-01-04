‘That’s a fact’: Conor Benn will fight in first half of 2023, claims Eddie Hearn

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conor Benn will return to the ring in the first half of 2023 as a matter of ‘fact’, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn.

Benn was scheduled to fight Chris Eubank Jr in October, nearly 30 years after the Britons’ fathers Nigel Benn and Eubank Sr clashed for the second time in their storied rivalry. However, the catchweight bout fell through after Benn returned adverse drug-test results.

While Eubank Jr, 33, is set to face Liam Smith on 21 January, Benn is without an opponent, and the 26-year-old’s boxing future is seemingly up in the air as he awaits a verdict over a potential ban.

However, Hearn has disputed the notion that Benn’s next step is unclear, insisting that the “Destroyer” will box within the next six months.

“Conor Benn’s gonna return either [in] early 2023 or mid-2023, that’s fact,” the Matchroom chief said on the DAZN Boxing Show on Monday (2 January).

Hearn also commented on the possibility of a bout between Benn and Gervonta Davis, after the boxers went back and forth on social media.

While Davis hit out at Benn over the Briton’s adverse drug-test results, Benn criticised “Tank” for the American’s recent arrest on a domestic violence charge. Davis’ accuser, ex-girlfriend Vanessa Posso, later retracted her claim.

“I love the fight, why not?” Hearn said. “Gervonta has boxed at [140lbs], I’m sure he doesn’t mind fighting up at 147lbs or close to it.”