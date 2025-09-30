Conor Benn reveals dream to conquer America after Chris Eubank Jr rematch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor Benn wants to test himself against America’s best when he returns to welterweight following his rematch with Chris Eubank Jr.

Benn will be hoping to exact revenge on Eubank Jr when they face each other for the second time at middleweight on 15 November, live on DAZN.

Regardless of the outcome, Benn is planning to drop back down to 147lb afterwards, and he has targeted a shot at WBC champion Mario Barrios, who holds the belt his father Nigel won up at super-middleweight in the 1990s.

But Benn also has his sights set on bigger names in the US, including Shakur Stevenson and the winner of the WBO title fight between Brian Norman Jr and Devin Haney in November.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

( Getty Images )

“I'd like to fight Barrios, [but] once I've got the WBC title... it's a hard one," Benn told Inside The Ring. "I'd like Shakur [Stevenson], all the yanks, all the Americans. They're currently killing it.

“Obviously, you've got Lewis Crocker over here who won the IBF title... but Devin Haney-Brian Norman, I'd love the winner, same for Shakur, if he wants to come up.

"Any of your top guys, you want to compare yourself to them. We put them on a pedestal over here, so you really want to mix it with them and do a number on them.”

Stevenson is currently the WBC champion at lightweight but is expected to move up to super lightweight to face WBO and Ring titlist Teofimo Lopez in early 2026.

He could make a further step up to welterweight in the future, opening up the possibility of a fight with Benn down the line.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The two men appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show earlier this year as they verbally agreed to a fight, and Benn remains keen on making it happen.

Benn headed Stateside after his narrow defeat by Eubank Jr in April and received plenty of plaudits for his performance from US fans.

He has fought on the other side of the Atlantic multiple times before and has now revealed he would love to win a world title on away turf before bringing it back to Britain.

“I feel like I'm quite well-known over there," Benn said. "Whenever I go to the States the love they show me is second to none. But I've always wanted to go over there, win the title and bring it home, that's just something I've always wanted to do.

"Going there and beating your champion and bringing it home, there's something rewarding in that.”

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more. An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.

There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.

For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.