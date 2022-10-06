Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Conor Benn vs Chris Eubank Jr postponed after adverse drug test result

Benn returned a test result with traces of a fertility drug, and Saturday’s catchweight bout with Eubank Jr has subsequently been called off

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Thursday 06 October 2022 16:18
Comments
Conor Benn insists he’s ‘clean’ and Chris Eubank Jr fight can go ahead

Chris Eubank Jr’s fight with Conor Benn this Saturday has been postponed, after the latter returned an adverse drug test result.

It was revealed on Wednesday that Benn, 26, had returned a drug test result with traces of the fertility drug clomifene, which led the British Boxing Board of Control to ‘prohibit’ Saturday night’s main event at London’s O2 Arena.

Promoters on both sides tried to ensure that the 157lbs catchweight contest would go ahead, per the wishes of Eubank Jr and Benn, but it has now been announced that the bout will not take place as planned.

A joint-statement released by promoters Matchroom and Wasserman on Thursday read: “After discussions with various parties, we have taken the decision to formally postpone the bout between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn.

“It is undeniable that the British Boxing Board of Control’s decision to withdraw their sanctioning was procedurally flawed and without due process. That remains a legal issue between the promoters and the Board which we intend to pursue. However, whilst there are legal routes to facilitate the fight taking place as planned, we do not believe that it is in the fighters’ interests for those to be pursued at such a late stage, or in the wider interests of the sport.

Recommended

“As promoters, we take our obligations and duties very seriously, and a full investigation will now need to take place.”

Addressing the situation at Wednesday’s open workouts, Benn said: “I’ve not committed any violations [...] Throughout my whole career I’m tested, I’ve never had any issues before. My team will find out why there’s been an adverse finding [...] I’m a clean athlete. We’ll get to the bottom of this.”

Eubank Jr, 33, then denied a claim by Benn that the Britons had spoken to one another, saying: “There was no phone call. No, we haven’t spoken. Absolutely, no phone call. We haven’t spoken since this has been announced.”

Saturday’s bout was set to see Benn move up two weight classes, while Eubank Jr was due to cut three pounds more than usual.

The fight was scheduled to take place almost exactly 29 years to the day after the pair’s fathers, Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn, rounded out one of the most storied rivalries in British boxing history. Their rematch in 1993 ended as a draw, three years after Eubank had stopped Benn in the ninth round of the fighters’ first clash.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in