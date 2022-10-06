Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Eubank Jr’s fight with Conor Benn this Saturday has been postponed, after the latter returned an adverse drug test result.

It was revealed on Wednesday that Benn, 26, had returned a drug test result with traces of the fertility drug clomifene, which led the British Boxing Board of Control to ‘prohibit’ Saturday night’s main event at London’s O2 Arena.

Promoters on both sides tried to ensure that the 157lbs catchweight contest would go ahead, per the wishes of Eubank Jr and Benn, but it has now been announced that the bout will not take place as planned.

A joint-statement released by promoters Matchroom and Wasserman on Thursday read: “After discussions with various parties, we have taken the decision to formally postpone the bout between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn.

“It is undeniable that the British Boxing Board of Control’s decision to withdraw their sanctioning was procedurally flawed and without due process. That remains a legal issue between the promoters and the Board which we intend to pursue. However, whilst there are legal routes to facilitate the fight taking place as planned, we do not believe that it is in the fighters’ interests for those to be pursued at such a late stage, or in the wider interests of the sport.

“As promoters, we take our obligations and duties very seriously, and a full investigation will now need to take place.”

Addressing the situation at Wednesday’s open workouts, Benn said: “I’ve not committed any violations [...] Throughout my whole career I’m tested, I’ve never had any issues before. My team will find out why there’s been an adverse finding [...] I’m a clean athlete. We’ll get to the bottom of this.”

Eubank Jr, 33, then denied a claim by Benn that the Britons had spoken to one another, saying: “There was no phone call. No, we haven’t spoken. Absolutely, no phone call. We haven’t spoken since this has been announced.”

Saturday’s bout was set to see Benn move up two weight classes, while Eubank Jr was due to cut three pounds more than usual.

The fight was scheduled to take place almost exactly 29 years to the day after the pair’s fathers, Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn, rounded out one of the most storied rivalries in British boxing history. Their rematch in 1993 ended as a draw, three years after Eubank had stopped Benn in the ninth round of the fighters’ first clash.