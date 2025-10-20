Conor Benn explains ‘greedy’ mistake that cost him knockout win over Chris Eubank Jr

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor Benn believes his desperation to knock out Chris Eubank Jr cost him in their first fight.

Benn and Eubank Jr were involved in one of the fights of the year back in April, with the latter prevailing on points after 12 enthralling rounds.

Benn visibly wobbled his rival in the third round and feels he had Eubank Jr hurt on multiple occasions but regrets his decision to chase a stoppage win.

“I actually thought I was genuinely going to knock him out,” Benn told Sky Sports. “I was so close, and I just got greedy in there. It's the lack of discipline. I'm more disappointed in myself for the lack of discipline than anything else.

“I felt like I was dictating the pace, I was landing the more powerful shots, the more damaging shots, the more eye-catching shots.

“But my lack of discipline gave it away.”

open image in gallery Conor Benn shows his dejection after the verdict at the end of his first encounter with Chris Eubank Jr (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

After a gripping first contest, Benn will get his shot at redemption when he faces Eubank Jr for the second time on November 15, live on DAZN.

The 29-year-old is full of confidence heading into the rematch after showing himself and his doubters what he is capable of last time out, despite slipping to the first defeat of his professional career.

“It was more a matter of just proving something to myself," Benn added. "A lot of people talk and when it comes down to it they fold and they buckle. They can't handle it.

"For me this fight was that moment where it was - are you actually about it? Can you actually do this? Are you who you say you are? For me that's what that fight was."

Benn will be stepping up to middleweight once again for his grudge match with Eubank Jr but has already stated his intention to drop back down to welterweight afterwards.

He is unlikely to be short of offers at 147lbs and has already been linked with fights against IBF champion Lewis Crocker and the legendary Manny Pacquiao.

