Benn names world champion who is ‘highly likely’ to be next after Eubank Jr rematch

Conor Benn is targeting an immediate world title shot after his rematch with Chris Eubank Jr next month.

Benn and Eubank Jr will lock horns once more on November 15, live on DAZN, after their epic first encounter back in April.

Eubank Jr got the nod on points following the gruelling 12-round contest and Benn is now aiming to exact revenge.

He has no plans of staying at middleweight afterwards, though, as he intends to drop back down to welterweight to challenge for championship gold. He wants to get his hands on WBC champion Mario Barrios and believes he will get his wish in 2026.

“I want to fight for the WBC world title next,” Benn told Boxing Social. “For me, that’s the priority. I know Mauricio Sulaiman (the WBC president) will bless that fight, given history and my dad with the WBC world title.

“See if we can make that Barrios fight next, immediately, providing Barrios wants the fight, which we’ve had communication from him and his team and that’s the fight that will highly likely happen next for me at 147.”

open image in gallery Manny Pacquiao (right) during his title challenge against Mario Barrios ( Getty Images )

The newly crowned IBF champion at 147lbs, Lewis Crocker, has called for a fight with Benn, while the Brit has also been linked with potentially facing the legendary Manny Pacquiao.

But Benn wants to follow in the footsteps of his father, Nigel, who won the WBC title at super middleweight in the 1990s.

Barrios has held his belt since last year after previously being the interim champion. However, he has failed to win his last two fights, with both bouts ending in draws.

The judges could not separate Barrios and Abel Ramos when they fought on the undercard of Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s clash last November.

Barrios then drew with Pacquiao in July, and many observers felt the Filipino icon was unfortunate not to get his hand raised.

Benn clearly fancies his chances of dethroning Barrios but must first settle the score with Eubank Jr in their middleweight rematch.

