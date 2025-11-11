Conor Benn ramps up mind games ahead of Chris Eubank Jr rematch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor Benn wasted no time in teasing Chris Eubank Jr about his weight ahead of their highly anticipated rematch at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday night.

The pair’s first face-off on a London skyscraper saw Benn immediately reignite a key point of contention from their initial bout.

The sons of British boxing legends Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr delivered a memorable spectacle in April at the same venue, drawing a crowd of 67,484.

Eubank Jr secured a unanimous decision victory in the middleweight contest, but the build-up was overshadowed by a dramatic weight saga. Eubank Jr missed weight by a mere 0.05lbs, incurring a contractual fine of £375,000 ($500,000), which was paid directly to Benn.

This windfall famously allowed Benn to purchase a Rolls-Royce luxury car, making the weight and controversial rehydration clause a significant talking point throughout the first fight’s promotion.

Chris Eubank Jr narrowly missed weight for his first fight with Conor Benn (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

Eubank Sr was initially so incensed by the conditions imposed on his son that he refused to be involved, only to make a remarkable u-turn, arriving with his son to a thunderous reception.

While Eubank Jr’s victory marked the second win for the Eubank family across the three battles between the boxing dynasties, Benn was quick to remind his rival of his own prize from their last encounter.

"Looking well," Benn remarked. "Bit slim around the cheekbones. I’m slightly hoping you miss weight again, just a little bit. Just a pound. Just a little bit. That would be nice. Nice little gift from you last time.

“I’m hoping you’re well recovered. Have you got 10 toes? 10 toenails?"

Benn’s pointed reference to Eubank Jr’s toenails alluded to the 36-year-old’s claim that one had fallen off due to extreme dehydration following his previous victory.

Eubank Jr initiated the pleasantries on Monday with a simple "here we are again" but largely remained silent amidst Benn’s jibes, promising only "one Rolls-Royce" before attention shifts to Tuesday’s grand arrivals in central London.

"We’ve been doing weight slightly different this time," Eubank Jr insisted. "We can’t give you another Rolls. Only one Rolls-Royce for you. Only once."