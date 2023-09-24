Conor Benn reveals next fight plan after points win on boxing return

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Conor Benn revealed he wants to fight back on British soil “sooner rather than later” after marking his return to boxing with a points victory over Rodolfo Orozco in Florida.

Benn had been out of the ring for over a year after testing positive for banned substance before a scheduled bout with British rival Chris Eubank Jr last October.

The Briton, 26, was subsequently stripped of his licence by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC), and he was charged by UK Anti-Doping (Ukad). The World Boxing Council later cleared Benn of any wrongdoing, and in July, his suspension was lifted by the National Anti-Doping Panel. However, the BBBofC and Ukad said they would appeal that decision.

Benn is still unable to box in Britain, but he returned to the ring in Orlando on Saturday having obtained a Texas licence, as he defeated the Mexico fighter Orozco with a 10-round unanimous decision victory.

Benn could not become the first opponent to stop Orozco in his 38-fight career as the Briton improved his unbeaten record to 22 wins.

"We didn’t want a walk in the park," said Benn, with the judges revealing a unanimous victory with scores of 99-91, 99-91 and 96-94. “I needed the rounds after 18 months out.

“He’s a true Mexican, my first Mexican I’ve fought, and we knew he was durable. Credit to him, he’s never been stopped before and he’s one tough man and I hope he progresses.

“They are stronger and take shots more. I don’t think there was ring rust, I was going through the gears after going through hell.

“Britain is my home and it’s only right I fight back there, sooner rather than later.”