Former Premier League striker Troy Deeney has said he had a “tear-up” with Conor Benn on the recently filmed series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

The popular TV show is due to air on Sunday (3 August), with eight one-hour episodes scheduled.

And ex-Watford striker Deeney has claimed he went toe-to-toe with Benn during filming, but remained tight-lipped on the outcome of the scrap.

“We had a bit of a tear-up, yeah,” Deeney told talkSPORT. “So yeah, had a nice little roll-around with Conor, and I'll let you know who wins [later].”

The TV programme sees contestants take orders from former Special Forces soldiers and often includes a boxing challenge, with the celebrities forced to demonstrate their willingness to stay in the fight.

Ex-cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew previously featured on the show and was involved in a tense exchange with then-presenter Ant Middleton as his emotions threatened to spill over.

Having taken punches from multiple celebrities, Bellew appeared tempted to fight back, leading to Middleton telling him: “Control your f****** aggression.

"You're going to cause some f****** damage. You're going to potentially kill someone.”

open image in gallery Deeney played for Watford in the Premier League ( Getty )

Reflecting on the incident afterwards, Bellew said: “That was a clash of two lions. I was ready to just go for it. I really was. Thankfully, I took a breath and walked away.”

Deeney’s revelation indicates things may have also got heated with Benn, and fans will now have to tune in to the show to see how it all played out.

Meanwhile, Benn is still waiting for his next fight to be announced after suffering his first professional loss to arch-rival Chris Eubank Jr in April. He could be set for a rematch with his domestic foe later this year, although he also has other options on the table.

Benn agreed to a future fight with lightweight world champion Shakur Stevenson earlier this month, while his promoter Eddie Hearn has also claimed he could be in line to face the winner of the all-Irish welterweight title fight between Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan.

