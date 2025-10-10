Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Conor Benn has been backed to win a world title by former champion Paulie Malignaggi if he drops back down to welterweight after his rematch with Chris Eubank Jr.

Benn is set for his second fight at middleweight against Eubank Jr on November 15, live on DAZN, after losing their first meeting on points in April.

But he has vowed to move down to 147lbs afterwards, a division Malignaggi ruled between 2012 and 2013.

Malignaggi, 44, who fought Miguel Cotto, Ricky Hatton and Amir Khan during his 44-fight career, believes Benn can capitalise on a slump in the welterweight division to claim championship gold, and hinted that the Brit should target WBC titlist Mario Barrios next.

“The welterweight division is so weak right now, I think I’d pick Conor Benn to beat Mario Barrios, for example,” Malignaggi said. “Hell, I think I could even beat Mario Barrios if I could make the welterweight division! I’m not even kidding.

“The welterweight division is the weakest I’ve seen in my life. But there are very good contenders in the welterweight division who are not getting title shots yet. So, I don’t think it’s going to be weak for long.

“But, right now, do I think Conor Benn can win a world championship? I actually do. I don’t necessarily rate him as a world championship-level fighter, but because the welterweight division is so weak, I think Benn could win a title.”

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

There are currently four different champions at 147lbs, including Barrios, who has drawn his last two fights, with some feeling he was fortunate to keep his belt following his clash with a 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao in July.

Pacquiao is expected to get another title shot in January against WBA champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, while WBO king Brian Norman Jr will defend his strap against Devin Haney next month.

Northern Ireland’s Lewis Crocker was crowned the IBF champion last month after controversially outpointing his domestic rival Paddy Donovan in their rematch.

Malignaggi will be back in the ring himself this month as he will be taking on Britain’s Tyler Goodjohn in a bare-knuckle contest.

It will be Malignaggi’s first bare-knuckle fight in six years and he does not want to get too far ahead of himself, but admitted he has ambitions of becoming a world champion again.

“I take it one (fight) at a time, because I would be foolish at this age to think too far ahead,” Malignaggi explained.

“But I would love to win another world championship. That would be really cool.”

