Conor McGregor could be seen cheering on Irish boxers from ringside on Saturday, as he attended an event built around Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron in Dublin.

Taylor, who holds the undisputed lightweight titles, will challenge her British opponent for the undisputed super-lightweight belts at the 3Arena later tonight, with McGregor present to support his compatriot.

The Irishman has publicly supported Taylor for some time, and the former UFC champion helped to sponsor the event build around her bout with Cameron on Saturday (20 May).

He was seen sitting next to boxing promoter Eddie Hearn at the 3Arena – where he competed early in his UFC career – and cheering on Irish fighters on the undercard, including Dennis Hogan as he fought Liverpool’s JJ Metcalf.

McGregor has not competed since July 2021, when he suffered a broken leg during his second straight loss to Dustin Poirier. The 34-year-old is set to return to the Octagon this year to face Michael Chandler, though no date, location or weight class has been confirmed for that fight.

McGregor Forever, the second documentary on McGregor’s career, was released on Netflix this week. Read The Independent’s review of the four-part series here.