Conor McGregor offers Ryan Garcia advice after boxer’s loss to Gervonta Davis
Garcia suffered a TKO loss to Davis in Las Vegas on Saturday, crumbling after a body shot in Round 7
Conor McGregor visited Ryan Garcia in the latter’s dressing room on Saturday night, telling the beaten boxer that he is still ‘the future’ of the sport.
Garcia suffered the first loss of his professional career at the weekend, losing to Gervonta Davis after a brutal body shot in the seventh round.
Former UFC champion McGregor was quick to console Garcia at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, telling the 24-year-old American: “He’s 1-0 on you, you’re the two biggest names in the division, I want to see it again.
“I want to see it again now, and I want to see it with no rehydration clause – seriously.
“All the respect in the world to you. You’re the future, you’re the future of this game, and I’m going to watch you all the way.”
Garcia shared footage of the exchange on Instagram, while writing: “All good he’s up on me! I went [through] fire for this fight. I’m going to come back stronger!!
“Rack up a couple more wins to run this back! Hopefully we can do it at 140[lbs], no clauses! Great Job to gervonta, great fight and fighter!!!”
Garcia and Davis fought in a catchweight bout at 136lbs, though Garcia is a former WBC interim lightweight champion and Davis is the WBA champion in the division.
Davis, 28, stayed unbeaten with the victory over Garcia, knocking down his fellow American in the second round and then again in the seventh to secure the win.
