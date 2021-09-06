Will Jake Paul fight Conor McGregor?

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has been goading Conor McGregor to take him on in the ring for months.

He called out the Irish star in December 2020 after he defeated Nate Robinson by knock-out but, after McGregor declined, he went on to fight and defeat MMA’s Ben Askren and Tyrone Woodley.

Throughout those bouts Paul continued his pursuit of the former UFC champion and he even offered McGregor a $50 million contract to fight him but McGregor still wouldn’t budge.

Despite the Irish star not agreeing to a fight to date, the bookies have Paul vs McGregor as the most likely next opponent for the American - joint with Tommy Fury.

Here’s all you need to know about the potential fight and if it will happen.

What has been said?

The latest exchange has seen Paul suggest McGregor no longer has ‘it’ and it made the 33-year-old call Paul and his brother Logan ‘dingbats’.

Paul tweeted: “You can tell Conor has lost ‘it.’ He no longer speaks from a place of authenticity & you can tell he’s trying to convince himself of his own lies.

“He takes offense to everything now. He’s bathing in his own insecurity’s. When we fight I will further expose him for the fraud he is.”

And McGregor told YouTube Boxing: “I couldn’t care about them two dingbats. I don’t see so, but never say never. If they’re gonna keep competing and whatnot, who f—ing knows? But dingbats, the two of ‘em.”

Will the fight happen?

The bookies may have the fight at 7/2 but the more likely outcome at this present moment is Paul vs Fury.

The likelihood of McGregor risking his reputation in a fight against Paul, who is triumphing in the sport, is low but as the Irish fighter said ‘never say never’.