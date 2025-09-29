Terence Crawford ordered out of car by police at gunpoint after hometown parade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in Omaha have released a statement after boxing world champion Terence Crawford was held at gunpoint on Sunday following a public celebration of his historic win against Canelo Alvarez.

Just two weeks ago, Crawford secured a points victory over Canelo at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, taking the Mexican’s super-middleweight titles to become the first three-weight undisputed champion of the modern era.

And on Saturday (27 September), that historic triumph was celebrated with a parade in the American’s hometown of Omaha, Nebraska – hours before Crawford’s birthday, in fact.

However, in the early hours of Sunday morning, police ordered Crawford out of his vehicle at gunpoint. They later issued a statement explaining the situation and alleging “reckless driving” by the unbeaten boxer.

The Omaha Police Department said: “Omaha Mayor John Ewing and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer are aware of a video circulating on social media regarding a traffic stop involving Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford early Sunday morning. Chief Schmaderer has authorized an internal affairs investigation.

“Shortly before 1.30am, officers working in the downtown area observed a vehicle driving recklessly near North 12th and Capitol Avenue. A traffic stop was conducted at Cass Street.

“While speaking with the driver, an officer observed a firearm on the driver’s side floorboard. For safety, all four occupants were ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint. The driver was later identified as Mr Crawford upon verification of his driver’s license and was issued a citation for reckless driving.

“One passenger, a member of Mr Crawford’s security team, was also found to be carrying a legal firearm. Police have confirmed that all occupants are legally permitted to carry firearms. A police supervisor and lieutenant responded to the scene at Mr Crawford’s request.”

Mayor Ewing wrote on Facebook after the incident: “I acknowledge the seriousness of what occurred and how trust between law enforcement and our community is important and shows the need to be continuously vigilant about building.

Terence Crawford comfortably beat Canelo Alvarez earlier this month ( AP )

“Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer has pledged an internal investigation, which I support and want to be full and thorough. We will gather all the facts and be transparent with the public about our findings.

“Understand that my heart dropped in learning of this end to an otherwise wonderful day and evening celebrating our city’s world boxing champion. Omaha needs to remember this important day as a good one while we seek answers to how it ended. Meanwhile, we must ensure that every resident, no matter who they are, feels safe and respected in Omaha.”

Crawford’s victory over Canelo saw the American become a five-weight world champion and the first three-weight undisputed king of the modern era. To face Canelo, 35, Crawford moved two weight classes above his previous maximum.

His performance against Canelo was lauded as one of the finest of this generation, while the fight itself – taking place in front of more than 70,000 fans in Vegas, and a reported 41 million viewers on Netflix – was marketed as one of the biggest of this generation.