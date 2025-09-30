Dalton Smith lands world-title shot with date and location confirmed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Unbeaten British star Dalton Smith is set to get his first shot at a world title in early 2026.

Smith, 18-0 (13 knockouts), is the mandatory challenger for the WBC super-lightweight title and has been waiting for a fight date against champion Subriel Matias since the Puerto Rican’s promoters, Fresh Productions, won last month’s purse bid.

According to The Ring, it has now been confirmed the title clash will take place on 10 January in New York. The venue for the bout is yet to be announced.

The fight had initially been pencilled in for a spot on The Ring’s ‘Night of the Champions’ card in Saudi Arabia on 22 November.

However, it has now been pushed back to January and moved to the US.

The 28-year-old Smith has worked his way into title contention after cleaning up the domestic and European scene.

He cruised to a points win over Canada’s Mathieu Germain in his last outing in April and was promised a world title shot next.

Matchroom have delivered for the Sheffield-based Smith who is now a little over three months away from stepping in the ring with Matias.

Smith will have his work cut out, though, as he is due to fight Stateside for the first time against a renowned knockout artist.

Matias has won 23 of his 25 professional fights and has knocked out 22 of his opponents.

He claimed his first world title in 2023 and made one successful defence before being outpointed by Australia’s Liam Paro last year.

Matias got himself back in the title mix quickly and won the WBC belt in his last fight as he got a majority decision nod over Alberto Puello in July.

That fight also took place in New York on the undercard of Hamzah Sheeraz’s knockout victory over Edgar Berlanga.

