Dalton Smith went to New York as the underdog and knocked out Subriel Matias in round five to become the WBC super-lightweight champion. It was one of the truly great wins in a world title fight by a British boxer on the road, against the odds.

It certainly went under the radar but its significance on the world stage and, more importantly, on the domestic front could be incredible.

Smith’s stunning win places him high on the list of great wins by British underdogs in world title fights away from home, with its comforts and the security of familiarity. There is more to a win than just having your hand raised.

Smith now walks in the footsteps left by a truly elite gang of British boxers, men who defied far more than the odds when they won world titles overseas: Lloyd Honeyghan in 1986, Ken Buchanan heroically in 1970, Tyson Fury in 2015 and 2020 and Kell Brook in 2014.

The 28-year-old from Sheffield had to dig deep; he had to survive a lot of pressure, a lot of power and that is why he joins the best. It was low-key but it was a memorable win, a real fight with true grit.

He joins heavyweight Fabio Wardley, welterweight Lewis Crocker, super-featherweight Jazza Dickens and featherweight Nick Ball as one of the UK’s five current male world champions.

open image in gallery Smith dropped Subriel Matias in round five ( Getty )

open image in gallery The man from Sheffield impressed as an underdog in the world title fight ( Getty )

“It’s the first time in my career I’ve been the underdog and the first time I’ve fought a monster,” said Smith after his victory. “Take nothing away from Subriel – he’s a great champion.

“I didn’t really stick to the tactics tonight. I played him at his own game. I gave my dad a bit of a heart attack in there, as that wasn’t the gameplan, but I took all his best shots and thought, ‘you can’t hurt me’, I knew I’d get to him.

“Show me the money. Let me enjoy this moment now – I’m going to embrace it. The future is bright.”

In Britain, Smith has a natural rival in Adam Azim, who is unbeaten in 14 fights. They have been circling each other for a long time, talking hopefully of one day fighting when the stakes were high enough; now, Smith is a world champion, and Azim is in a hard eliminator for a world title at the end of the month.

They could both be world champions in six months; their fight could be massive. It is exactly what the British boxing business needs. Two unbeaten men, genuine rivals without any circus acts.

open image in gallery Adam Azim could be a potential next opponent for Smith ( Getty )

However, the real pull for Smith is the international scene; his win, especially the vicious ending, will have raised his profile and his respect in a division deep with talent. Smith against the other champions and some of the contenders would be marketable fights.

The showdown in New York on the last day of the month could be crucial for him. Teofimo Lopez defends his WBO version of the title against Shakur Stevenson in an early 2026 super fight. The Brit is now a valid ringside guest, the man in waiting, and a fight against the winner could happen. The victory over Matias opened some serious doors for the man from Sheffield – he did what nobody expected, and he did it in style.

Matias had knocked out 22 of the 23 men he had beaten; he was extremely dangerous, confident and a big favourite. The Puerto Rican was being matched in future fantasy fights before the first bell. Smith was poised, calculated and destructive at the end.

In the fifth round, the finish was savage and precise – Smith hurt Matias with a right cross and left hook; he then paused and let another right cross go. Matias was badly hurt. But the underdog stayed calm, adjusted his feet and connected with the final right cross.

Matias went down face-first, rolled over and struggled to his feet at the count of eight. He was finished, he stumbled; it was called off, and Smith was the new world champion. That is how you win a fight on the road as the underdog. That is how you create a stunning future.