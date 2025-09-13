Eddie Hearn scoffs at Dana White’s claim about Canelo vs Crawford and ‘boxing’s biggest fights’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Hearn has hit back at Dana White’s claim that he has promoted two of the three biggest fights in boxing history.

On Saturday (13 September), Terence Crawford will challenge Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super-middleweight titles in Las Vegas, at the 71,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium.

White is promoting the event, as the UFC president crosses into boxing, and the American took issue this week when Hearn said: “I want to compete against Dana White. I want to prove that I’m much better than him as a boxing promoter.

“You’re not gonna come into boxing and steamroll the game. It’s not gonna happen.”

White fired back at the British promoter by saying: “I’ve been part of two of the three biggest fights ever in the history of boxing. Suck on that one, boys.”

The 56-year-old was referencing Canelo vs Crawford, which will stream live on Netflix, and the 2017 clash between Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor. The latter bout remains the second-most successful pay-per-view in boxing history, with a reported 4.3m buys in the US.

However, 46-year-old Hearn told iFL TV on Saturday: “One of them was Mayweather vs McGregor. I mean, that’s not one of the biggest fights in the history of boxing. That’s an exhibition fight as far as I’m concerned.

Canelo Alvarez facing off with Terence Crawford (right), with Dana White between them ( Getty )

“And Canelo vs Crawford isn’t even his fight, it’s Turki Alalshikh’s fight, and he got invited to be the promoter. So, not sure.

“But listen, as I said: I don’t think we’re gonna be going backwards and forwards. He also said that he respects me and likes me a lot, and the feeling’s very mutual.

“I want the competition [...] I look forward to the challenge, and the fact that I’m seen as the major competitor to Dana – me and him – is great for my profile!”

Mayweather vs McGregor was in fact a professional boxing match, with the American stopping the mixed martial artist in the 10th round.

White’s role in Canelo vs Crawford marks the beginning of TKO’s involvement in the sport. TKO is the ownership group of the UFC and WWE.

However, Canelo vs Crawford is also being organised by Saudi matchmaker Alalshikh and Riyadh Season.

The fight sees Crawford, 37, aim to become the first three-weight undisputed champion of the modern era. The unbeaten American faces a stiff test against Mexico’s Canelo, however, as the 35-year-old is boxing at his natural weight, while Crawford is going two divisions above his previous maximum.