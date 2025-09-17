Dana White gives verdict on Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dana White has revealed why he believes Jake Paul could have some success against Gervonta Davis in their exhibition bout later this year.

Paul and Davis are due to face each other in Atlanta on November 14 after the fight was officially announced last month.

The bout has sparked controversy, with Davis opting to take the lucrative fight rather than defending his lightweight world title.

Paul will have significant height, reach and weight advantages when he steps into the ring, and UFC CEO White, who has rarely seen eye to eye with Paul, just like his older brother Logan did against Floyd Mayweather during his own exhibition in 2021.

“You guys need to fight guys your same size!” White said on Logan’s podcast, Impaulsive.

“When you fought Floyd [Mayweather], you are massive. You’re a massive dude. Floyd’s tiny. And I’m sure when you were training, you’re like, ‘all right, I’m going to hit this guy with a couple punches and grab him, tie him up.’

“And he did hit you with a bomb of an overhand right one time and you f****** ate it. You ate that punch. And Gervonta, I think, hits way harder than f****** Floyd, but he’s too small.

“I mean, your brother’s going to be able to get inside on him, put his weight on him, tie him up.”

Logan took on Mayweather four years ago and managed to go the distance. He tipped the scales almost 35lbs heavier than Mayweather and used his superior size to hear the final bell.

The difference in weight between Jake Paul and ‘Tank’ Davis is set to be even greater. Paul recently claimed he will have to make 195lbs, while Davis has never weighed more than 140lbs in his professional career.

Davis is unbeaten in 31 fights and has 28 knockouts to his name, but was held to a draw in his last outing by Lamont Roach Jr.

Meanwhile, Paul has a 12-1 (7KOs) record, but has been taken the distance in his last two fights by Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

