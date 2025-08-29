The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Daniel Dubois teases ‘big news’ as he eyes ring return after Oleksandr Usyk loss
Dubois could return by the end of the year as he aims to build towards another world-title shot
Daniel Dubois has revealed he is already lining up his next opponent after losing to Oleksandr Usyk in their undisputed heavyweight clash last month.
Dubois fell short in his bid to become heavyweight king as he was stopped inside five rounds by the Ukrainian great at Wembley.
The Brit has since made drastic changes to his team after deciding to part ways with head trainer Don Charles and coach Kieran Farrell.
He has brought advisor Sam Jones on board and the pair met up with Dubois’s promoter Frank Warren to discuss future plans this week.
In a video shared on Queensberry’s social media, Dubois was asked for a career update and responded: “Yeah, big news announcing soon. I’ll let these guys talk about it but I’m going to be well up for it and I’m coming back.”
Warren added: “It’s going to be a tough fight, a good fight, quality fight. Everybody’s going to love it when they hear it. It’s a big, big, fight.”
Dubois appears to have his sights set on becoming a two-time champion after his brief reign as IBF champion.
He became full champion last year after Usyk relinquished the belt to pursue a rematch with Tyson Fury, and Dubois made a successful first defence against Anthony Joshua last September.
He was unable to get past Usyk for a second time in July after also losing their previous fight in 2023, but is determined to get back in the mix as quickly as possible.
Fellow Brit David Adeleye recently called for a “shootout” with Dubois following his brave performance in his loss to Filip Hrgovic earlier this month.
Moses Itauma is also climbing the rankings after needing just one round to stop Dillian Whyte, while Fury and Joshua are plotting their own comebacks in the near future.
There are plenty of options available to Dubois, who will turn 28 next week, as he looks to get his career firmly back on track.
