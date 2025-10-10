Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Frank Sanchez has told Daniel Dubois to prepare for an ‘explosive’ night when the pair meet in the ring for their IBF heavyweight title final eliminator.

Sanchez knows he must take this opportunity in style against a former world champion to put himself in line for a potential shot at undisputed heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk.

“Daniel Dubois is a great, strong fighter,” Sanchez told Sky Sports. “But I must beat him in order to fulfil my dream of becoming the first Cuban heavyweight champion in history.”

“I look forward to putting on a great fight for the fans, both Cuban and UK.”

“Our styles will make for a very exciting and explosive fight, you will see.”

The IBF ordered negotiations between Sanchez and Dubois after Efe Ajagba initially rejected a fight with the Cuban, before Filip Hrgovic, Moses Itauma and Richard Torrez Jr followed suit. The fight must be negotiated by October 22.

Dubois is currently recovering from an injury, and his promoter, Frank Warren, has said to expect him back in the ring at the start of next year.

The Brit will be hungry to get himself back in contention to reclaim the title that was so brutally taken from him by Usyk at Wembley in July.

Sanchez has only boxed twice in the last two years – getting knocked out by Agit Kabayel in 2023 before returning with a low-key win over Ramon Echeverria in February of this year.

Despite his lack of high-level competition, Sanchez is confident he will be ready to cause an upset whenever and wherever the fight is made.

“Hopefully, negotiations go well,” Sanchez said. “And we can make this fight in the UK, Saudi Arabia, USA, wherever, just as long as it gets made.

“I will be well prepared with Eddy Reynoso in my corner.”

Canelo Alavez's famous trainer, Reynoso, will be hoping that Sanchez can help him bounce back against Dubois after his fighter lost his undisputed super middleweight titles to Terence Crawford last month.

