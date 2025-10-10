The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Daniel Dubois sent ominous warning by next opponent ahead of heavyweight title eliminator
Dubois is set to return to the ring in early 2026 and his next fight is an IBF heavyweight title final eliminator against the Cuban contender Frank Sanchez
Frank Sanchez has told Daniel Dubois to prepare for an ‘explosive’ night when the pair meet in the ring for their IBF heavyweight title final eliminator.
Sanchez knows he must take this opportunity in style against a former world champion to put himself in line for a potential shot at undisputed heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk.
“Daniel Dubois is a great, strong fighter,” Sanchez told Sky Sports. “But I must beat him in order to fulfil my dream of becoming the first Cuban heavyweight champion in history.”
“I look forward to putting on a great fight for the fans, both Cuban and UK.”
“Our styles will make for a very exciting and explosive fight, you will see.”
The IBF ordered negotiations between Sanchez and Dubois after Efe Ajagba initially rejected a fight with the Cuban, before Filip Hrgovic, Moses Itauma and Richard Torrez Jr followed suit. The fight must be negotiated by October 22.
Dubois is currently recovering from an injury, and his promoter, Frank Warren, has said to expect him back in the ring at the start of next year.
The Brit will be hungry to get himself back in contention to reclaim the title that was so brutally taken from him by Usyk at Wembley in July.
Sanchez has only boxed twice in the last two years – getting knocked out by Agit Kabayel in 2023 before returning with a low-key win over Ramon Echeverria in February of this year.
Despite his lack of high-level competition, Sanchez is confident he will be ready to cause an upset whenever and wherever the fight is made.
“Hopefully, negotiations go well,” Sanchez said. “And we can make this fight in the UK, Saudi Arabia, USA, wherever, just as long as it gets made.
“I will be well prepared with Eddy Reynoso in my corner.”
Canelo Alavez's famous trainer, Reynoso, will be hoping that Sanchez can help him bounce back against Dubois after his fighter lost his undisputed super middleweight titles to Terence Crawford last month.
