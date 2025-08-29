Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Daniel Dubois has been questioned over his decision to split from his trainer Don Charles following his knockout defeat by Oleksandr Usyk.

Dubois was stopped inside five rounds at Wembley last month as he failed in his attempt to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

He has since opted to move on from Charles after the pair worked together for five fights and is expected to link up with Tony Sims.

But another British trainer, Jamie Moore, is not convinced it is the right move and believes Dubois should be looking closer to home when figuring out where he went wrong against Usyk.

“I think Don Charles is a tremendous trainer,” Moore told talkSPORT Boxing. “And I feel like Daniel seems like one of those fighters where he sort of gets a little bit deep into his own head and you need to walk him through different situations.

“In those specific circumstances you need to have a good, close relationship with your coach. You need that trusting type of relationship.

“Every time a fighter loses a fight they look elsewhere for someone to blame. And sometimes, you’ve just got to look in the mirror and go ‘OK, I’ve got to analyse what happened, how I lost that fight, have a discussion with my coach, and moving forward, how do we fix those problems?’”

Dubois confirmed his split from Charles in a statement released on Instagram earlier this month.

The post read: “I want to take this moment to thank Don Charles and his team for all the time, effort, and hard work they've put into me over the past 18 months. I'm truly grateful for everything.

“That said, I feel it's time for a change, a fresh approach for the next phase of my career, as I push forward to become a two-time heavyweight champion of the world. God bless.

"I'll be making a further announcement regarding my new team structure very soon."

Charles and Dubois started working together ahead of the latter’s first fight with Usyk that ended in a ninth-round knockout defeat.

Dubois then went on a career-best run that saw him beat Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua by stoppage.

But he fell short for a second time against Usyk in July and has decided he needs a fresh voice in the corner.

Dubois is expected to return to the ring at the end of the year and has been called out by British rival David Adeleye for his comeback bout.

