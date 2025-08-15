Daniel Dubois’s trainer announces split after Oleksandr Usyk defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Daniel Dubois’s trainer has announced that he will part ways with the former heavyweight champion after 18 months as part of the team.

Kieran Farrell, a former lightweight prospect, announced the split on social media and had nothing but good things to say about Dubois and his team, but gave no reason for his departure.

The statement said: “I have made the decision to part ways with Team Dubois. In the 18 months with Daniel Dubois, we’ve achieved so much, including an unforgettable night at Wembley Stadium. Helping Daniel become world heavyweight champion has been truly rewarding on a number of levels. I wish Daniel all the best going forward."

He added: “I won’t be making any further comment at present, but needless to say, I’m excited for what’s next for myself and look forward to many more world champions.”

This announcement came just weeks after Dubois suffered a second stoppage defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in pursuit of the undisputed heavyweight titles.

Farrell joined Team Dubois in March of last year and was in his corner for the two biggest wins of his career, against Filip Hrgovic to claim the IBF interim title and against Anthony Joshua in defence of his elevated IBF title.

This is not the only big change to the former champion’s team, as he announced the arrival of Sam Jones, the current manager of Jack Catterall and Olympian Pat Brown.

This addition was revealed a few hours before Farrell made his split official, and Dubois’ team posted to social media to welcome Jones.

The post read: “TEAM DUBOIS welcomes [Sam Jones] to the team!

“He’ll be working alongside [Inspire Capital Sports] as we restart the journey to get Daniel Back where he belongs, as world champion. The comeback begins now.”

Speaking to Boxing Scene on his link-up with Dubois, Jones acknowledged the irony of him being in the opposite corner for Dubois’s first loss against Joe Joyce, but he has his sights set on making Dubois a two-time heavyweight champion.

Jones said: “Really excited to be linking up with Team Dubois. Five years ago, we were in opposite corners. But now in the funny old sport of boxing, we have now teamed up.

“The goal is simple. That is for Daniel to become a heavyweight champion.”

